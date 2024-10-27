Left Menu

Uruguay's Civil Election: A Choice for Continuity or Change

Uruguay held elections with 2.7 million voters deciding on a new president, Parliament, and a constitutional referendum on social security. The contenders include a centre-right coalition and a moderate left-wing alliance, both leading civil campaigns defying regional trends of bitter political division.

In a notable display of democratic civility, polls opened in Uruguay on Sunday, marking a pivotal election that stands apart from regional trends. Voters in this small South American nation face a decision that could shape the country's future direction.

Approximately 2.7 million registered voters are casting their ballots to elect a new president, appoint members of Parliament, and vote in a constitutional referendum. The proposed changes to the social security system could significantly impact the fiscal policy in one of Latin America's most affluent nations.

Vying for presidency are two centralist candidates, offering a choice between maintaining the current centre-right coalition or returning to the moderate left-wing government known for its liberal reforms from 2005 to 2020. Despite the high stakes, both candidates have maintained a civil tone, in contrast to the political climate seen in much of Latin America and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

