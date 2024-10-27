Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Maharashtra as Protest Spurs FIRs

In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, two FIRs have been filed against Jayashree Thorat, daughter of Congressman Balasaheb Thorat, and others. This came after protests against BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh, following his offensive comments towards Jayashree. The situation escalated into vandalism, with vehicles targeted, prompting strict police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:18 IST
Political Tensions Flare in Maharashtra as Protest Spurs FIRs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Maharashtra's political landscape, two FIRs have been filed against Jayashree Thorat, daughter of prominent Congressman Balasaheb Thorat, and several others. The charges pertain to alleged vandalism and unlawful assembly during a protest against BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Jayashree Thorat led a demonstration in Sangamner, responding to what her supporters viewed as unacceptable, crass comments made by Deshmukh at an event organized by BJP leader Sujay Vikhe Patil. Tensions escalated as the protest turned violent, with accusations of vandalism and an attempt to torch vehicles belonging to leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

The BJP has responded with condemnation, with state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule promising stringent action against Deshmukh, who has reportedly gone into hiding. This incident comes at a crucial time as the region braces for assembly polls, highlighting the growing political tensions between rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024