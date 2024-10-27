Political Tensions Flare in Maharashtra as Protest Spurs FIRs

In a significant development in Maharashtra's political landscape, two FIRs have been filed against Jayashree Thorat, daughter of prominent Congressman Balasaheb Thorat, and several others. The charges pertain to alleged vandalism and unlawful assembly during a protest against BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Jayashree Thorat led a demonstration in Sangamner, responding to what her supporters viewed as unacceptable, crass comments made by Deshmukh at an event organized by BJP leader Sujay Vikhe Patil. Tensions escalated as the protest turned violent, with accusations of vandalism and an attempt to torch vehicles belonging to leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

The BJP has responded with condemnation, with state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule promising stringent action against Deshmukh, who has reportedly gone into hiding. This incident comes at a crucial time as the region braces for assembly polls, highlighting the growing political tensions between rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)