Massive Protest in Seoul Over Landmark Court Ruling on LGBTQ Rights

Hundreds of thousands of South Korean Christians protested a court ruling granting same-sex partners state health insurance rights. The ruling was seen as a win for LGBTQ rights, but many argue it challenges the country's legal foundations. More than a million reportedly attended the protest, causing significant disruptions in Seoul.

In a mass demonstration, hundreds of thousands of South Korean Christians gathered in Seoul to voice opposition against a crucial court verdict. The decision, which supports same-sex couples' entitlement to state health insurance, has been seen as a victory for LGBTQ rights in the region.

The protest, believed to draw up to 1.1 million participants according to organizers, significantly disrupted traffic across central Seoul. The police, however, estimated the crowd at around 230,000. The demonstration highlights the ongoing debate over LGBTQ rights in a traditionally conservative society.

Critics of the court decision argue that it contradicts South Korea's legal stance on marriage. Kim Jeong-hee, a spokesperson for the protest organizers, claimed the ruling could be a precursor to legalizing same-sex marriage, labeling it a crisis challenging the nation's foundations.

