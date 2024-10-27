Massive Protest in Seoul Over Landmark Court Ruling on LGBTQ Rights

In a mass demonstration, hundreds of thousands of South Korean Christians gathered in Seoul to voice opposition against a crucial court verdict. The decision, which supports same-sex couples' entitlement to state health insurance, has been seen as a victory for LGBTQ rights in the region.

The protest, believed to draw up to 1.1 million participants according to organizers, significantly disrupted traffic across central Seoul. The police, however, estimated the crowd at around 230,000. The demonstration highlights the ongoing debate over LGBTQ rights in a traditionally conservative society.

Critics of the court decision argue that it contradicts South Korea's legal stance on marriage. Kim Jeong-hee, a spokesperson for the protest organizers, claimed the ruling could be a precursor to legalizing same-sex marriage, labeling it a crisis challenging the nation's foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)