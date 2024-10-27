Congress Fields Manoj Rawat for Kedarnath Bypoll in High-Stakes Election

The Congress party announced on Sunday that it will field former MLA Manoj Rawat as its candidate in the forthcoming assembly by-election for the Kedarnath constituency in Uttarakhand. This decision has been sanctioned by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, according to an official release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The Kedarnath bypoll is slated for November 20, with the vote count set for November 23. A total of 48 assembly constituencies will undergo bypolls across 15 Indian states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh will see the highest number of by-elections, with significant districts like Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, Majhawan, and Sishamau going to the polls. These elections hold strategic importance for the BJP, particularly following a diminished performance in the Lok Sabha elections where the party secured only 33 seats compared to 62 in the previous term. The BJP is eager to win back its momentum.

On October 15, the Election Commission of India laid out the schedule for by-elections involving 48 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats, aligning them with the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. The first phase of elections will take place on November 13 for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala. The second phase, encompassing the Kedarnath assembly seat and the Nanded parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra, will occur on November 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)