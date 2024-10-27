Global Tensions: Political Divides and Military Movements Around the World

International tensions remain high as Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens retaliation if the West aids Ukraine with long-range missiles. The conflict, nearing its third year, signals increasing risks in geopolitical confrontations reminiscent of Cold War eras.

In Latin America, Uruguay's election showcases a moderate approach amidst widespread regional polarizations, with citizens voting on polarizing referendums alongside presidential elections.

Protests erupt in South Korea against same-sex rights, mirroring global cultural and rights disputes, as Japan and Israel navigate political uncertainties and military conflicts, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)