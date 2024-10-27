Congress Investigates Poll Debacle in Jammu and Kashmir
A Congress fact-finding team visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi and Udhampur to investigate poor election results. Led by vice-president Ravinder Sharma, the team discussed party strategies and local grievances with leaders and members. Despite the BJP's policies causing dissatisfaction, Congress remains hopeful with corrective measures.
A Congress fact-finding team visited Reasi and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, as it endeavors to uncover the reasons behind its subpar performance in the recent Assembly polls within the Union Territory, confirmed a party spokesperson.
Under the guidance of Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice-president Ravinder Sharma, the team engaged with party candidates, district and block leaders, as well as members from the party's various wings, to discuss the electoral setback.
Team members Ved Mahajan, Jahangir Mir, Naresh Gupta, and Dina Nath Bhagat joined Sharma in discussions that addressed the BJP's contentious policies, such as unemployment and inflation. Party workers applauded the fact-finding initiative, shared election insights, and expressed a firm belief in Congress's potential resurgence with necessary adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
