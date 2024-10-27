Election Turmoil: Shigeru Ishiba's Coalition Faces Major Setback

In a significant political development, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition is poised to lose its majority in the 465-seat lower house, as projected by NHK public television. This outcome is a direct response to public dissatisfaction over extensive financial improprieties involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The LDP, allied with junior coalition partner Komeito, is forecasted to secure only 195 seats, a drastic reduction from their previous 247-seat majority. These election results, while not immediately changing the government, pose challenges for Ishiba in advancing his party's legislative agenda, potentially prompting the search for an additional coalition partner.

The electoral shift sees 1,344 candidates, including a record number of women, vying for positions amidst heightened public scrutiny of the ruling party's economic missteps. As the LDP grapples with internal dissent and seeks to regain public trust, the election underscores the electorate's growing demand for political accountability and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)