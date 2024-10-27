Political Tensions Soar After Controversial Farmhouse Raid in Telangana

A recent police raid on a farmhouse allegedly linked to the brother-in-law of BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, has ignited a political storm in Telangana. The raid led to one arrest after an attendee tested positive for cocaine at the party.

Political leaders are pointing fingers, with Congress demanding an investigation and accusing the Telangana government of shielding BRS members, while BJP officials claim collusion between Congress and BRS. The BRS party asserts the raid was politically motivated and accuses Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of setting a political trap.

BRS leaders criticize the breach of protocol in conducting the raid without a warrant and argue the event was a private gathering. The situation has escalated, with statements from both sides shaping a charged political climate in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)