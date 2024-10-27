Left Menu

Political Tensions Soar After Controversial Farmhouse Raid in Telangana

A police raid on a farmhouse connected to K T Rama Rao's brother-in-law has sparked a political controversy in Telangana. Accusations between the ruling Congress and BRS over the raid's motive have intensified, with Congress alleging legal negligence and the BRS claiming a political conspiracy against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:38 IST
A recent police raid on a farmhouse allegedly linked to the brother-in-law of BRS working president, K T Rama Rao, has ignited a political storm in Telangana. The raid led to one arrest after an attendee tested positive for cocaine at the party.

Political leaders are pointing fingers, with Congress demanding an investigation and accusing the Telangana government of shielding BRS members, while BJP officials claim collusion between Congress and BRS. The BRS party asserts the raid was politically motivated and accuses Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of setting a political trap.

BRS leaders criticize the breach of protocol in conducting the raid without a warrant and argue the event was a private gathering. The situation has escalated, with statements from both sides shaping a charged political climate in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

