Rahul Gandhi's Promise: Smiles for India

Rahul Gandhi pledges to restore happiness to India's working poor and middle class. He highlights the struggles of these groups through personal interactions, exemplified by providing essentials for a Delhi barber. Gandhi emphasizes the need for new schemes amid rising inflation and falling incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reaffirmed his commitment to India's working poor and middle class, promising to restore smiles to their faces. In a video shared on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi showcased his interaction with Ajit, a barber in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, where he provided essential items for his shop.

Gandhi's efforts with Ajit highlighted his dedication to addressing the impacts of rising inflation and falling incomes. He stated that hardworking individuals had been robbed of their dreams and emphasized the need for new schemes to help them save more.

Since his Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi has engaged with various professionals, sharing videos that spotlight the struggles faced by different segments of society. His recent interaction with the barber is part of a broader narrative of support and advocacy for these groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

