Legal Defeats Raise Questions on Republican Election Strategy

As Election Day approaches, Donald Trump's Republican allies have faced numerous legal defeats in crucial battleground states. These setbacks might enhance voter turnout and expedite the final certification of election results between former President Trump and his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.

One recent defeat occurred in Virginia, where a federal judge halted efforts to remove non-citizens from voter rolls, arguing it violated federal laws. Although Virginia isn't a decisive state this election, the ruling underscores broader resistance to election rule changes proposed by Trump's allies in various other states.

Despite a few legal victories, the widespread Republican losses suggest their strategy to tighten voting rules may falter. Legal experts claim many lawsuits aimed more at questioning election legitimacy than achieving decisive legal wins, thereby supporting narratives of voter fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)