Lithuanians headed to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election primarily concerned with economic challenges and potential security threats from Russia. The opposition Social Democrats emerged as frontrunners after the first election round, indicating possible shifts in the political landscape.

If successful, the Social Democrats plan to sustain Lithuania's rigorous defense posture toward Russia and continue substantial military spending, projected at 3% of GDP for the year. Meanwhile, voters are expectant for changes in domestic policies as polling stations closed at 8 p.m., with results anticipated by midnight.

Facing economic strain from high inflation and inequality, the ruling coalition lost favor to the Social Democrats, who pledged increased taxes on the wealthy to boost healthcare and social support. This election is crucial, balancing domestic priorities with national security concerns as Lithuania borders Russia's Kaliningrad and Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)