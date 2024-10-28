Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain
Japan faces political uncertainty as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition suffers electoral losses, leaving no clear leader for the fourth-largest economy. With a month to form a government, smaller parties' roles become crucial amid economic and security challenges posed by China and North Korea.
Japan's political landscape is uncertain after voters delivered a blow to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition, stripping them of a clear mandate to govern the world's fourth-largest economy.
Following electoral disappointments, the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, saw their seats in the lower house of parliament reduced to 215 from 279. Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) increased its presence to 148 seats, still shy of a majority.
The nation now has a constitutional mandate of 30 days to forge a new governing coalition amid pressing economic and security challenges, exacerbated by China's assertiveness and North Korea's nuclear threat.
