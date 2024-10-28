Shifting Sands in Maharashtra Politics: BJP Leader's Daughter Joins Shiv Sena

In a significant political development ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Sanjana Jadhav, the daughter of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, has joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

This move is seen as a notable shift in political allegiance, with Jadhav likely to be fielded from the Kannad assembly segment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Her switch to Shiv Sena adds to a series of political realignments in the state.

Alongside Jadhav, other political figures such as former MP Rajendra Gavit and Vilas Tare have also crossed over to the Shiv Sena, signaling a consolidation of support for Shinde. The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

