Uruguay's Election Heads to Exciting Run-off

Uruguay's presidential election is set for a run-off in November after no candidate secured a majority. The Broad Front's Yamandu Orsi leads with 42-44%, ahead of ruling coalition's Alvaro Delgado at 27-28%. The race reflects the country's satisfaction with current governance, focusing on crime and social issues.

  Uruguay

Uruguay's presidential election reached a pivotal moment as voters propelled the race to a run-off scheduled for November 24. Neither Yamandu Orsi of the Broad Front nor Alvaro Delgado of the ruling coalition managed to secure the necessary majority for an outright victory.

Preliminary results indicate Orsi leads with approximately 42-44% of the votes, while Delgado garners around 27-28%. The contest, characterized by its lack of divisiveness, remains focused on crime control and addressing social issues like poverty.

Uruguay's political climate appears stable, with the electorate expressing general satisfaction with President Luis Lacalle Pou's policies, despite the pressing matters of security and the socio-economic challenges faced by many citizens.

