Election Fears Fuel Democratic Fragility Concerns

A recent poll reveals significant voter concerns about potential political violence and challenges to election results in the upcoming US presidential election. Deep ideological divisions persist as worries about the impact on democracy are voiced. Many expect controversies, especially regarding candidate concessions and the Electoral College system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

American voters are filled with unease as the presidential election approaches, fearing potential political violence and attempts to overturn results, according to a new poll.

Conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, the survey highlights significant concerns about the fragility of the US democracy, almost four years after the controversial events of January 6, 2021.

While nearly half of voters fear Trump winning could weaken democracy, the same worry applies to Harris for many Republicans. The deepening political divide is also marked by ongoing questions around the Electoral College system and whether it reflects the popular will.

(With inputs from agencies.)

