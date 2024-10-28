BJP Unveils Second List of Candidates for Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its second slate of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on Monday, marking a strategic move ahead of the high-stakes electoral contest. Gamliyel Hembrom will vie from the Barhait constituency against the incumbent Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief, Hemant Soren, who has held the seat since 2014. Meanwhile, Vikash Mahato enters the fray from the Tundi constituency, facing JMM's Mathura Prasad Mahato, who secured a decisive victory in 2019.

The announcement follows the party's initial list of 66 candidates released on October 19. Prominent names include state BJP chief Babulal Marandi contesting from Dhanwar and former Chief Minister Champai Soren from Saraikella. Reinforcing their electoral strategy, the BJP also disclosed a roster of 40-star campaigners, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda, alongside prominent Union ministers.

With the state elections slated for November 13 and 20, Jharkhand's electoral landscape is poised for intense competition between the ruling Congress-JMM alliance and the BJP-led coalition. A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters, setting the stage for a crucial political chapter in the state's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)