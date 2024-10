Japan's Political Shakeup: Economic Challenges Ahead

The loss of a parliamentary majority by Japan's ruling coalition has intensified questions about future fiscal and monetary policies. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) stability are teetering on a knife's edge.

Faced with an uncertain political climate, the LDP is eyeing alliances with smaller opposition parties, while the Bank of Japan contends with ongoing monetary policy challenges.

The volatility casts doubts on economic strategies, interest rate plans, and the yen's value, as Japan navigates significant political and financial turbulence.

