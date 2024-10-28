Lithuania's Social Democrats Commit to Boosted Defence Spending

The incoming Social Democratic government in Lithuania is set to focus on significantly increasing defence spending, as announced on Monday. This move reflects their commitment to strengthening national security infrastructure.

Party leader Vilija Blinkeviciute outlined their strategy during a press briefing, emphasizing the importance of allocating substantial financial resources towards security. "Our election manifesto clearly states the necessity for a minimum of 3.5% GDP expenditure on defence," she said confidently.

This strategic plan comes in the wake of the Social Democrats' landslide victory, reflecting a renewed focus on national defense in the country's political agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)