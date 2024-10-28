Lithuania's Social Democrats Commit to Boosted Defence Spending
Lithuania's newly elected Social Democratic government plans to increase defence spending to at least 3.5% of its GDP. Party leader Vilija Blinkeviciute emphasized that this budget allocation is essential for national security, following their recent election victory.
- Country:
- Lithuania
The incoming Social Democratic government in Lithuania is set to focus on significantly increasing defence spending, as announced on Monday. This move reflects their commitment to strengthening national security infrastructure.
Party leader Vilija Blinkeviciute outlined their strategy during a press briefing, emphasizing the importance of allocating substantial financial resources towards security. "Our election manifesto clearly states the necessity for a minimum of 3.5% GDP expenditure on defence," she said confidently.
This strategic plan comes in the wake of the Social Democrats' landslide victory, reflecting a renewed focus on national defense in the country's political agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura Celebrates Peaceful Durga Puja Amid Tight Security
Security Measures Tighten as Islamabad Prepares for SCO Summit
Lithuania's Election: Cost of Living and Security Concerns
Murder of NCP Leader Baba Siddique Sparks Concerns Over Maharashtra's Security
Shockwaves in Mumbai: Baba Siddique's Murder Raises Security Concerns