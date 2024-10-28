Left Menu

Social Media Outcry: Odisha's BJD Youth Leaders Detained

Two young leaders from the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha's Jajpur district are detained by police for allegedly posting defamatory content about independent legislator Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo on social media. The situation has escalated with claims of partisan behavior by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:37 IST
In Odisha's Jajpur district, two Biju Janata Dal (BJD) youth leaders have been detained following accusations of posting derogatory content on social media about Dharmasala's independent MLA, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.

The detention stemmed from a complaint by BJP activist Biswajit Swain, who alleged that the leaders, Subrat Kumar Dhal and Manas Mohanty, disseminated false and defamatory videos, articles, and audio-visual content to tarnish Sahoo's reputation.

The incident has drawn attention, with former Dharmasala legislator Pranab Balabantray criticizing the police for alleged bias against BJD workers. Jajpur's Additional SP, Anirudha Routray, engaged in dialogue with political figures to address the concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

