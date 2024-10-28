Social Media Outcry: Odisha's BJD Youth Leaders Detained

In Odisha's Jajpur district, two Biju Janata Dal (BJD) youth leaders have been detained following accusations of posting derogatory content on social media about Dharmasala's independent MLA, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.

The detention stemmed from a complaint by BJP activist Biswajit Swain, who alleged that the leaders, Subrat Kumar Dhal and Manas Mohanty, disseminated false and defamatory videos, articles, and audio-visual content to tarnish Sahoo's reputation.

The incident has drawn attention, with former Dharmasala legislator Pranab Balabantray criticizing the police for alleged bias against BJD workers. Jajpur's Additional SP, Anirudha Routray, engaged in dialogue with political figures to address the concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)