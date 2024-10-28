Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena (UBT) vs. Congress Over Solapur South Seat
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut warned Congress about fielding a candidate for the Solapur South assembly seat, which his party has already claimed. This move could provoke similar counteractions, straining relations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).
In a rising political row, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut issued a stern warning to Congress over its decision to field a candidate for the Solapur South assembly seat. Shiv Sena (UBT) had previously announced a nominee for this constituency, sparking tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
Raut expressed concerns that this move by Congress could trigger a reciprocal response from the Shiv Sena (UBT), potentially causing friction within the three-party coalition, which also includes NCP (SP). He emphasized the need for unity, warning that similar actions by other allies could lead to statewide disruptions.
The MVA, formed to challenge the ruling Mahayuti, has declared candidates for over 200 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. However, disagreements persist between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress regarding candidate allocations, highlighting electoral challenges faced by the alliance.
