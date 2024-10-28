Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena (UBT) vs. Congress Over Solapur South Seat

In a rising political row, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut issued a stern warning to Congress over its decision to field a candidate for the Solapur South assembly seat. Shiv Sena (UBT) had previously announced a nominee for this constituency, sparking tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Raut expressed concerns that this move by Congress could trigger a reciprocal response from the Shiv Sena (UBT), potentially causing friction within the three-party coalition, which also includes NCP (SP). He emphasized the need for unity, warning that similar actions by other allies could lead to statewide disruptions.

The MVA, formed to challenge the ruling Mahayuti, has declared candidates for over 200 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. However, disagreements persist between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress regarding candidate allocations, highlighting electoral challenges faced by the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)