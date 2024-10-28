Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena (UBT) vs. Congress Over Solapur South Seat

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut warned Congress about fielding a candidate for the Solapur South assembly seat, which his party has already claimed. This move could provoke similar counteractions, straining relations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:16 IST
Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena (UBT) vs. Congress Over Solapur South Seat
  • Country:
  • India

In a rising political row, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut issued a stern warning to Congress over its decision to field a candidate for the Solapur South assembly seat. Shiv Sena (UBT) had previously announced a nominee for this constituency, sparking tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Raut expressed concerns that this move by Congress could trigger a reciprocal response from the Shiv Sena (UBT), potentially causing friction within the three-party coalition, which also includes NCP (SP). He emphasized the need for unity, warning that similar actions by other allies could lead to statewide disruptions.

The MVA, formed to challenge the ruling Mahayuti, has declared candidates for over 200 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. However, disagreements persist between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress regarding candidate allocations, highlighting electoral challenges faced by the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024