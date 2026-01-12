Breakthrough Success: New Anti-Tank Missile Tested in Maharashtra
A new man-portable anti-tank guided missile was successfully tested in Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the test, showcasing its top attack capability against a moving target. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the successful operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A new version of a man-portable anti-tank guided missile was successfully tested at a firing range in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.
The missile, known for its 'top attack capability,' effectively engaged a moving target during its test in KK Ranges, as stated by the ministry.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) spearheaded the test-firing, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commending both DRDO and industry partners for the mission's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- missile
- defence
- anti-tank
- DRDO
- Maharashtra
- Rajnath Singh
- Ahilya Nagar
- top attack
- warhead
- test-firing
ALSO READ
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.
No one can dare to break Mumbai from Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally for BMC polls.
Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP's Political Tactics
Maharashtra Election Commission bars state govt from releasing January stipend for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme amid civic polls model code.
Yugen Infra's New Luxury Township: A Garden of Eden in Maharashtra