Breakthrough Success: New Anti-Tank Missile Tested in Maharashtra

A new version of a man-portable anti-tank guided missile was successfully tested at a firing range in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday.

The missile, known for its 'top attack capability,' effectively engaged a moving target during its test in KK Ranges, as stated by the ministry.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) spearheaded the test-firing, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commending both DRDO and industry partners for the mission's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)