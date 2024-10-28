Historic Shift: Alabama's Congressional Race Could Boost Black Representation

In a landmark U.S. election on November 5, Alabama could witness a significant increase in Black representation in Congress. If Democratic candidate Shomari Figures triumphs in the race, the state will have two Black members in the House of Representatives for the first time.

The possibility arises from a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2023, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, that blocked a Republican-drawn electoral map reducing Black voting power. This ruling led to drawing a second Black-majority district in Alabama, where Black individuals make up 27% of the population.

The race's outcome could impact party control in a closely divided House. This signals a fresh chapter in Alabama's contentious history with voting rights, underscoring the U.S. Supreme Court's complicated role in shaping electoral boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)