Historic Shift: Alabama's Congressional Race Could Boost Black Representation

Democratic candidate Shomari Figures could become one of two Black representatives from Alabama, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling adjusting electoral maps. The decision mandates a second Black-majority district, enhancing Democratic odds in a traditionally conservative state. This development highlights ongoing struggles with voting rights in Alabama.

Updated: 28-10-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:38 IST
In a landmark U.S. election on November 5, Alabama could witness a significant increase in Black representation in Congress. If Democratic candidate Shomari Figures triumphs in the race, the state will have two Black members in the House of Representatives for the first time.

The possibility arises from a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2023, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, that blocked a Republican-drawn electoral map reducing Black voting power. This ruling led to drawing a second Black-majority district in Alabama, where Black individuals make up 27% of the population.

The race's outcome could impact party control in a closely divided House. This signals a fresh chapter in Alabama's contentious history with voting rights, underscoring the U.S. Supreme Court's complicated role in shaping electoral boundaries.

