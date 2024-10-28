Trump's Controversial NYC Rally Rocks Madison Square Garden

Donald Trump led a raucous rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden, attracting widespread attention for its inflammatory rhetoric. Present were prominent figures, including tech mogul Elon Musk and Hulk Hogan, drawing both admiration and criticism.

As Election Day approaches, the controversial event highlighted Trump's polarizing tactics, with speakers targeting Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris using derogatory language. The Republican leader unveiled a new tax credit proposal while reiterating familiar stances on immigration and foreign policy.

The rally, although contentious, showcased Trump's enduring appeal among supporters. Despite the uproar over comments made by speakers, his campaign continues to draw significant media focus as he navigates his path to another presidential term.

(With inputs from agencies.)