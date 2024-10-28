France Voices Concerns Over Georgia's Disputed Elections

The French foreign ministry has expressed concerns regarding the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia. This follows growing disputes over the election results, which have triggered international attention and scrutiny.

In response to these disputed outcomes, both the United States and the European Union have called for a comprehensive investigation. Reports suggest there were significant violations that demand clarity and accountability.

The situation places Georgia under a spotlight, as global powers urge for transparent processes and adherence to democratic principles in its electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)