Political Turmoil: Suresh Yadav Expelled

The Uttar Pradesh Congress expelled Suresh Yadav for standing as an independent candidate in the Phulpur assembly byelection scheduled for November 13. The disciplinary committee's Shyam Kishore Shukla announced Yadav's expulsion for six years following his non-response to party charges.

Yadav criticized the state party leaders, accusing Ajay Rai, the state president, and Avinash Pande, the national general secretary, of misleading the central leadership of the Congress. Despite his expulsion, Yadav asserted strong local support and confirmed his intent to contest the elections independently.

The Phulpur seat was vacated after former MLA Praveen Patel was elected to the Lok Sabha. The INDIA bloc has endorsed Samajwadi Party's Mujtaba Siddiqui, with Congress backing his candidacy, setting the stage for a contested election.

(With inputs from agencies.)