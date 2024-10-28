Left Menu

Tight Contest Looms in Uruguay's Presidential Run-Off

Uruguay approaches a high-stakes presidential run-off between center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi and conservative Alvaro Delgado after no candidate secured a majority in the first round. Voters also rejected a controversial pension reform plan, reflecting concerns over potential impacts on the economy and social welfare systems.

Uruguay is bracing for an intense presidential run-off scheduled for next month, following a closely contested first round of voting. Center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi led the pack with approximately 1.06 million votes, outpacing the ruling conservative coalition's candidate, Alvaro Delgado, who received 644,147 votes. Third-place candidate Andres Ojeda, who garnered 385,685 votes, has announced his support for Delgado in the upcoming run-off.

The November 24 run-off election was necessitated as no contender achieved the requisite majority during the initial round. Uruguay's political landscape, typically known for its moderate stance, has now reached a decisive point, with citizens facing a clear-cut choice between Orsi and Delgado. Despite a challenging path ahead due to a fragmented conservative vote, Orsi communicated optimism and determination to maintain his party's momentum, while Delgado emphasized his capability to seize victory.

Aside from the presidential race, voters decisively declined two plebiscites, most notably a contentious pension reform plan that aimed to lower the retirement age and enhance payouts. The reform proposal spurred economic uncertainty, with concerns about increasing the state's debt burden and affecting Uruguay's credit rating. The rejection signifies a preference for maintaining current pension structures over potential revisions.

