Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Election Deceit

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, alleging the party's strategy of deceiving voters by making false promises during election campaigns.

Speaking at an election rally in Godda in support of RJD candidate Sanjay Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi praised the efforts of the ruling JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand for championing economic and social justice.

Yadav also accused the BJP of persistent efforts to destabilize the Jharkhand government, alleging the use of central agencies to intimidate coalition members. He expressed confidence that the coalition would win the upcoming elections and continue its developmental agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)