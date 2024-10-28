Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 4,800 Crore Projects in Gujarat: A Vision for Development and Tourism

Prime Minister Modi launched various infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in Gujarat's Amreli, enhancing development in road, rail, water supply, and tourism. Notably, he inaugurated the Bharat Mata Sarovar, advocating the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation scheme's success. He foresees Amreli as a major tourist hub, attracting global business interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering at Lathi in Amreli district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the cornerstone for a series of significant infrastructure projects in Gujarat's Amreli district. These ventures, valued at Rs 4,800 crore, span across road, rail, water supply, and tourism sectors, promising to amplify development in the region.

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi emphasized the blend of cultural richness and developmental strides in India. He highlighted the inauguration of Bharat Mata Sarovar in Dudhala, underscoring the potential transformation of Amreli into a major tourist attraction, akin to the successful impact of the Statue of Unity in Narmada.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, Modi detailed the success of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme, which effectively distributed water to 1,300 villages and 35 cities. Looking ahead, his government aims to enhance water resource management under the leadership of Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, with initiatives extending beyond Gujarat.

Modi also highlighted burgeoning international interest in India as a business destination, following discussions with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez. Both leaders explored avenues to bolster bilateral relations across sectors including commerce, culture, innovation, and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

