Family Fight in Baramati: Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar in Election Drama
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticized Sharad Pawar for turning the Baramati election into a family conflict. Yugendra Pawar, Ajit’s nephew, was fielded against Ajit’s wishes. Ajit expressed regret for fielding his wife against Supriya Sule and emphasized the importance of family unity.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a strong stand against NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday, accusing him of making the Baramati assembly poll a family affair. Ajit Pawar criticized the decision to field Yugendra Pawar, his nephew, for the Baramati seat against family wishes.
Ajit acknowledged his previous mistake of fielding his wife, Sunetra Pawar, against Supriya Sule in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a rally, he expressed the need for development to take precedence over family disputes, while the crowd encouraged his continued fight.
Srinivas Pawar, Ajit's brother, dismissed claims about their mother's opposition to Yugendra's candidature and revealed he had advised against fielding Sunetra in elections. The internal family dispute adds complexity to the Pawar political landscape in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
