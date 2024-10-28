Left Menu

Defiant Viktor Orban: Challenging EU's Unity Yet Again

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, continues to create divisions within the European Union. His recent visit to Georgia amid contested elections has raised concerns, highlighting his tendency to oppose EU consensus, favoring relations with Moscow.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban remains a contentious figure in the European Union, demonstrating his independent stance amid ongoing issues with Georgia's controversial election. The leader of Hungary, noted for his alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, a platform he utilizes to showcase internal EU divisions.

Orban's recent trip to Georgia amid claims of election fraud reflects his pattern of sporadic defiance, congratulating the ruling party even before official EU comments were made. His actions underscore his ongoing discord with EU values and align with narratives reportedly influenced by Russian propaganda.

This move continues Orban's series of diplomatic deviations, including his controversial Moscow visit under the guise of a peace mission. EU counterparts criticize these actions, suggesting they compromise EU unity, especially concerning the war in Ukraine, where Orban's stance often benefits Moscow over Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

