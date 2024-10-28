Michel Barnier's Successful Surgery: A Medical Update

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier underwent surgery on a neck lesion over the weekend, as confirmed by his office on Monday. The procedure was successful, and Barnier resumed his duties shortly after.

The results of the lesion analysis are pending and expected to be announced in a few weeks. The Prime Minister's office did not disclose further details about the surgery.

Barnier's swift return to work post-operation highlights his commitment to his official responsibilities while awaiting further medical insights. His office stated that Barnier is in good spirits following the surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)