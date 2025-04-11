French Prime Minister Warns Against Overreliance on China Amid Trade Tensions

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has issued a stark warning about the risks of assuming China could supplant the United States as a trade partner. This comes amid escalating global trade tensions.

Speaking at a cheese and wine fair, Bayrou urged the European Union to maintain unity to navigate the complexities of global trade. He criticized the notion that China could fill the U.S.'s role, calling it 'naive and dangerous.'

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to Spain's prime minister the importance of China and the EU collaborating to uphold globalization and resist unilateralism, a clear critique of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)