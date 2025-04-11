Left Menu

French Prime Minister Warns Against Overreliance on China Amid Trade Tensions

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou cautions against viewing China as a feasible replacement for the United States as a trade partner amidst ongoing global trade tensions. Emphasizing unity among EU members, Bayrou underscores the danger of such assumptions during a fair for cheese and wine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:44 IST
French Prime Minister Warns Against Overreliance on China Amid Trade Tensions

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has issued a stark warning about the risks of assuming China could supplant the United States as a trade partner. This comes amid escalating global trade tensions.

Speaking at a cheese and wine fair, Bayrou urged the European Union to maintain unity to navigate the complexities of global trade. He criticized the notion that China could fill the U.S.'s role, calling it 'naive and dangerous.'

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to Spain's prime minister the importance of China and the EU collaborating to uphold globalization and resist unilateralism, a clear critique of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025