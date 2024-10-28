Biden Votes Early in Delaware, Supports Harris in Presidential Race
President Joe Biden cast his ballot early in Delaware, supporting Kamala Harris's vice-presidential run against Republican Ronald Trump. The early voting aligns with Biden’s decision to withdraw from re-election in July, joining numerous Americans who voted before the official polling date next Tuesday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
President Joe Biden exercised his civic duty by voting early in the U.S. presidential election, endorsing Kamala Harris's bid for vice presidency against Republican contender Ronald Trump. Biden, who opted out of re-election in July, cast his ballot in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.
The president joined many fellow citizens voting ahead of next Tuesday's official polling day. His early voting move underscores a growing trend among American voters opting to cast their ballots before Election Day.
Delaware plays host to Biden's electoral action as he supports Democratic efforts in a crucial contest, which sees Harris challenging her Republican opponent for the nation's second-highest office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lithuania's Political Shift: Social Democrats Poised for Election Surge
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
Lithuania Eyes Political Shift in Pivotal Parliamentary Elections
Lithuania's Election: Cost of Living and Security Concerns
Legacy of Leadership: Political Dynasties Shape Jammu and Kashmir Elections