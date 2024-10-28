Biden Votes Early in Delaware, Supports Harris in Presidential Race

President Joe Biden exercised his civic duty by voting early in the U.S. presidential election, endorsing Kamala Harris's bid for vice presidency against Republican contender Ronald Trump. Biden, who opted out of re-election in July, cast his ballot in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.

The president joined many fellow citizens voting ahead of next Tuesday's official polling day. His early voting move underscores a growing trend among American voters opting to cast their ballots before Election Day.

Delaware plays host to Biden's electoral action as he supports Democratic efforts in a crucial contest, which sees Harris challenging her Republican opponent for the nation's second-highest office.

