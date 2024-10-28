Left Menu

Gopal Shetty's Independent Bid: A Veteran's Unyielding Spirit

Former Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty plans to run as an Independent for the Borivali assembly seat after being excluded from BJP's candidate list. Previously winning the Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019, Shetty expresses disappointment at being overlooked in favor of Sanjay Upadhyay.

Updated: 28-10-2024 22:15 IST
In a surprising turn of events, two-time Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP Gopal Shetty has announced his intention to contest from the Borivali assembly seat as an Independent. This decision comes after the BJP's fourth candidate list did not feature his name.

Gopal Shetty, who has won the Mumbai North seat by substantial margins in previous elections, expressed his disappointment at being bypassed in the 2024 general elections. The Lok Sabha seat has now been secured by Piyush Goyal, a senior BJP leader and Union minister.

Shetty, a seasoned politician in the Mumbai north region, was an MLA from Borivali in 2004 and 2009. Despite his long-standing association with the BJP, he stated that local party supporters prompted his decision to run independently after feeling let down by the nomination of Sanjay Upadhyay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

