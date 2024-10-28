Biden Votes Early in Delaware: A Democratic Support

President Joe Biden took to the polls on Monday, casting his ballot ahead of the official U.S. presidential election day in support of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican contender Donald Trump.

The early voting took place in his home state of Delaware, where Biden actively participates in the democratic process despite opting out of the reelection race this July.

Numerous Americans are already making their voices heard before the designated polling day, with Biden among those engaging in early voting at a site in New Castle, Delaware.

(With inputs from agencies.)