Left Menu

Biden Votes Early in Delaware: A Democratic Support

President Joe Biden voted early in Delaware for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election against Republican Donald Trump. Although Biden withdrew from seeking reelection, he participated in early voting, joining millions of Americans who cast their votes before the official polling day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:30 IST
Biden Votes Early in Delaware: A Democratic Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Joe Biden took to the polls on Monday, casting his ballot ahead of the official U.S. presidential election day in support of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican contender Donald Trump.

The early voting took place in his home state of Delaware, where Biden actively participates in the democratic process despite opting out of the reelection race this July.

Numerous Americans are already making their voices heard before the designated polling day, with Biden among those engaging in early voting at a site in New Castle, Delaware.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024