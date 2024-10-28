A Pivotal Early Vote: Biden's Legacy as New Faces Rise

President Joe Biden made history by casting an early vote for the 2024 general election on Monday in Delaware. This step follows his decision to end his reelection campaign due to health concerns and party apprehensions over his ability to defeat Donald Trump.

Among the myriad figures vying for political prominence are Vice President Kamala Harris, aspiring to become the first Black woman president, and State Senator Sarah McBride, campaigning to be the first openly transgender U.S. House member. Both figures reflect Biden's commitment to shaping a diverse political future.

In Delaware, a Democratic stronghold, Biden emphasized continuity and change by endorsing Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester for the U.S. Senate seat, previously held by Sen. Tom Carper. On Monday, he lent visible support, showing solidarity with her campaign and the evolving Democratic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)