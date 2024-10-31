Left Menu

American Politics: Uncertain Outcomes and Emerging Trends

The U.S. presidential election looming with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump sees uncertainty in quick results due to close competition. The crypto industry anticipates a friendlier approach irrespective of the winner. Massive investments in semiconductor R&D and court challenges affecting SEC rulemaking also surface in current U.S. news.

Updated: 31-10-2024 18:30 IST
American Politics: Uncertain Outcomes and Emerging Trends
The nation stands at a crossroads as the U.S. presidential election approaches, featuring a close contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. Experts warn that the election's outcome may remain unknown for days as ballots are being counted, with initial results subject to change as counting progresses.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency industry remains optimistic about more favorable regulations under any new administration. Companies like Bitwise and Canary Capital are prepping for policy shifts that could benefit the sector, while Ripple plans to advocate for specific crypto legislation with the advent of the new Congress.

Moreover, the Biden administration has pledged $825 million for a groundbreaking semiconductor research facility in New York. This investment aims to increase high-tech manufacturing and reduce technological dependence on other nations, promoting further innovation within crucial EUV technology at the National Semiconductor Technology Center.

