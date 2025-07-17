Telangana's Tech and Transport Leap: Reddy Pushes for Semiconductor and Rail Projects

In a bid to advance Telangana's tech and transport infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for timely project approvals.

At their meeting in Delhi, Reddy emphasized Telangana's need for swift sanctioning of semiconductor projects, leveraging the state's robust infrastructure and innovation-friendly environment.

The CM also pushed for new electronics parks and crucial rail linkages, including the Hyderabad Regional Ring Rail project, to enhance connectivity and support regional development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)