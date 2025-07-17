Left Menu

Telangana's Tech and Transport Leap: Reddy Pushes for Semiconductor and Rail Projects

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy urged Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite approval for semiconductor and railway projects. Highlights include the Advanced System in Package Technologies and infrastructure enhancements in Hyderabad. Reddy seeks new electronic parks and rail links to boost Telangana's innovation and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:06 IST
Telangana's Tech and Transport Leap: Reddy Pushes for Semiconductor and Rail Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to advance Telangana's tech and transport infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for timely project approvals.

At their meeting in Delhi, Reddy emphasized Telangana's need for swift sanctioning of semiconductor projects, leveraging the state's robust infrastructure and innovation-friendly environment.

The CM also pushed for new electronics parks and crucial rail linkages, including the Hyderabad Regional Ring Rail project, to enhance connectivity and support regional development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025