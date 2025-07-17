Telangana's Tech and Transport Leap: Reddy Pushes for Semiconductor and Rail Projects
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy urged Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite approval for semiconductor and railway projects. Highlights include the Advanced System in Package Technologies and infrastructure enhancements in Hyderabad. Reddy seeks new electronic parks and rail links to boost Telangana's innovation and connectivity.
In a bid to advance Telangana's tech and transport infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for timely project approvals.
At their meeting in Delhi, Reddy emphasized Telangana's need for swift sanctioning of semiconductor projects, leveraging the state's robust infrastructure and innovation-friendly environment.
The CM also pushed for new electronics parks and crucial rail linkages, including the Hyderabad Regional Ring Rail project, to enhance connectivity and support regional development efforts.
