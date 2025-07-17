Tata Electronics Partners with Bosch to Bolster Semiconductor Industry in India

In a strategic move to reinforce the semiconductor and electronics industry in India, Tata Electronics has formed a partnership with Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH. The agreement, revealed on Thursday, focuses on collaborative efforts in chip packaging and manufacturing at Tata's new facilities in Assam and Gujarat.

This development aligns with Tata Electronics' mission to create an expansive semiconductor ecosystem in India. CEO Randhir Thakur emphasized the venture's role in elevating the country's global standing in electronics manufacturing.

The alliance with Bosch, a leader in automotive electronics, also targets local projects that promise mutual benefits. Dirk Kress from Bosch highlighted the importance of this partnership in meeting increasing demands and securing supply chain resilience for automotive electronics.

