Left Menu

Tata Electronics Partners with Bosch to Bolster Semiconductor Industry in India

Tata Electronics and German firm Robert Bosch GmbH have signed an agreement to collaborate on semiconductor manufacturing and electronics in India, including projects on chip packaging. The partnership aims to strengthen India's electronics sector, particularly in vehicle electronics, and enhance global leadership in this field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:40 IST
Tata Electronics Partners with Bosch to Bolster Semiconductor Industry in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to reinforce the semiconductor and electronics industry in India, Tata Electronics has formed a partnership with Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH. The agreement, revealed on Thursday, focuses on collaborative efforts in chip packaging and manufacturing at Tata's new facilities in Assam and Gujarat.

This development aligns with Tata Electronics' mission to create an expansive semiconductor ecosystem in India. CEO Randhir Thakur emphasized the venture's role in elevating the country's global standing in electronics manufacturing.

The alliance with Bosch, a leader in automotive electronics, also targets local projects that promise mutual benefits. Dirk Kress from Bosch highlighted the importance of this partnership in meeting increasing demands and securing supply chain resilience for automotive electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025