Political Tensions Rise as Shiv Sena MLA Stands Firm Amidst Party Support Shifts

Shiv Sena MLA Sadanand Sarvankar refuses to withdraw from the Mahim assembly race despite BJP support for opponent Amit Thackeray. Shiv Sena, an ally of BJP, faces internal conflict over candidate backing, impacting the political landscape as Maharashtra's assembly elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA Sadanand Sarvankar has announced he will remain in the electoral contest for Mumbai's Mahim assembly seat, despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backing his rival, Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Sarvankar expressed his determination, stating, 'There is no question of my withdrawing from the race.' Sources within Shiv Sena, a BJP ally, confirmed that while the party supports MNS candidate Amit Thackeray, it will not do so at Sarvankar's expense. The MNS, which aided the ruling alliance in Maharashtra's recent Lok Sabha elections, remains outside the Mahayuti bloc.

These developments are part of a broader political upheaval following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's revolt against Uddhav Thackeray. With polling scheduled for November 20, and the state grappling with 36 assembly seats in Mumbai, the stakes are high as alliances are tested and loyalties scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

