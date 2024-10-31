Pakistani Lawmakers Rally Against US Congress' Call for Imran Khan's Release

In a significant political development, more than 150 Pakistani lawmakers have expressed strong disapproval of a recent letter from 62 US Congress members. The letter requested President Joe Biden to urge Islamabad to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated since last August.

Lawmakers from Pakistan, including prominent figures like Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Naveed Qamar, criticized this move as meddling in Pakistan's internal affairs. According to Geo News, around 160 members of Pakistan's National Assembly addressed a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, citing concerns over the perceived external influence.

The Pakistani legislators emphasized their discontent by questioning the motives behind the US campaign, accusing Khan of political violence and criminal behavior. As relations with the US are tested, the lawmakers advocate for diplomatic efforts to inform US Congress members of Pakistan's perspective on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)