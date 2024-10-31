Pennsylvania Court Puts Hold on Elon Musk's $1 Million Voter Giveaway Amid Controversy

A Pennsylvania state judge announced Thursday he would not immediately proceed with a lawsuit aimed at halting Elon Musk's $1 million voter giveaway before the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. Judge Angelo Foglietta indicated he will pause the lawsuit while a federal court evaluates the possibility of taking on the case.

The lawsuit contends that Musk's giveaway scheme constitutes an illegal lottery designed to influence voters, raising serious legal questions just days before a critical election. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who filed the lawsuit, contends that Musk's initiative, executed via America PAC, could manipulate voter behavior, borrowing tactics from his longstanding support for Donald Trump.

Prosecutors argue state law issues are at play, with Musk's counsel claiming the legal move is a publicity stunt. With tensions rising, the resolution of this legal challenge remains in flux as concerns about voter influence and legal loopholes intertwine.

(With inputs from agencies.)