Healthcare at Stake: Harris vs. Trump in a Heated Election Battle

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris warns against potential healthcare cuts by Trump, citing past efforts to repeal Obamacare. Amid tight polls, she appeals to female voters, highlighting abortion rights, while Trump focuses on immigration. Both candidates rally in key states as early voting shows promising trends for Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:54 IST
Healthcare at Stake: Harris vs. Trump in a Heated Election Battle
In the heated race for the White House, Democratic contender Kamala Harris cautioned voters that healthcare could be severely impacted if Republican Donald Trump secures victory. During a press briefing, Harris reminded the public of Trump's previous attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Harris emphasized the stakes involved, saying, "Healthcare for all Americans is on the line in this election." Her comments came after a rally and were met with Trump's swift rebuttal, claiming he never intended to cut the program, as stated on his Truth Social platform.

The Affordable Care Act, providing coverage to 40 million Americans, stands as a key issue. With polls indicating a close race, Harris and Trump are focusing efforts on battleground states. Harris, aiming at women's support, highlights abortion rights, while Trump's campaign focuses on immigration and national security promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

