Trump Pledges Support to Hindus and Ties with India Amid Bangladesh Chaos

Former President Donald Trump condemned attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and criticized the Biden-Harris administration for neglecting Hindus globally. Trump pledged to strengthen U.S. ties with India and protect religious freedoms. He addressed these issues in his Diwali message while campaigning for the presidential elections against Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:40 IST
In a recent Diwali message, former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denounced the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and accused the Biden-Harris administration of ignoring global Hindu issues. Trump emphasized strengthening U.S. relations with India, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close ally.

The situation in Bangladesh, Trump claimed, has descended into chaos, with minorities facing attacks. This marks the first time Trump has spoken about Bangladesh, underscoring the mass protests and violence against Hindus that led to significant unrest earlier this year. Trump's remarks contrasted sharply with his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden.

Trump criticized Harris for policies he says harm small businesses and promised to reinvigorate the economy if elected. He further highlighted his achievements in reducing taxes and regulations, asserting that his administration would safeguard Hindu Americans from what he calls the radical left's anti-religion agenda. Trump concluded with a Diwali greeting, emphasizing the triumph of good over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

