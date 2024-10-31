Trump Pledges Support to Hindus and Ties with India Amid Bangladesh Chaos

In a recent Diwali message, former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denounced the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and accused the Biden-Harris administration of ignoring global Hindu issues. Trump emphasized strengthening U.S. relations with India, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close ally.

The situation in Bangladesh, Trump claimed, has descended into chaos, with minorities facing attacks. This marks the first time Trump has spoken about Bangladesh, underscoring the mass protests and violence against Hindus that led to significant unrest earlier this year. Trump's remarks contrasted sharply with his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden.

Trump criticized Harris for policies he says harm small businesses and promised to reinvigorate the economy if elected. He further highlighted his achievements in reducing taxes and regulations, asserting that his administration would safeguard Hindu Americans from what he calls the radical left's anti-religion agenda. Trump concluded with a Diwali greeting, emphasizing the triumph of good over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)