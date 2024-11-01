Left Menu

Harris vs. Trump: Healthcare, Gender, and Battlegrounds Define the Race

Vice President Kamala Harris warns voters that Donald Trump and his allies could scale back healthcare programs if he wins the presidency. The close U.S. presidential race is divided along gender lines, with Harris focusing on abortion rights and Trump on immigration. Nevada shows promising early results for Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:15 IST
Harris vs. Trump: Healthcare, Gender, and Battlegrounds Define the Race
Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris issued a warning to voters about healthcare, cautioning that a victory for Republican Donald Trump could result in the rollback of essential healthcare programs. At a Madison press conference, Harris emphasized the stakes attached to the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which currently provides coverage to millions.

The race between Harris and Trump remains tight, and it is notably divided on gender lines. While Harris secures significant support from women, Trump leads amongst male voters. Harris has capitalized on the topic of abortion rights, whereas Trump has centered his campaign on reducing immigration.

As the election approaches, both candidates are intensifying their campaigns across critical states. Trump continues to speak out about alleged voting fraud, despite lacking evidence, as he campaigns in states like New Mexico and Nevada. Meanwhile, Harris rallies in key areas including Phoenix and Las Vegas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024