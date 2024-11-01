Harris vs. Trump: Healthcare, Gender, and Battlegrounds Define the Race

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris issued a warning to voters about healthcare, cautioning that a victory for Republican Donald Trump could result in the rollback of essential healthcare programs. At a Madison press conference, Harris emphasized the stakes attached to the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which currently provides coverage to millions.

The race between Harris and Trump remains tight, and it is notably divided on gender lines. While Harris secures significant support from women, Trump leads amongst male voters. Harris has capitalized on the topic of abortion rights, whereas Trump has centered his campaign on reducing immigration.

As the election approaches, both candidates are intensifying their campaigns across critical states. Trump continues to speak out about alleged voting fraud, despite lacking evidence, as he campaigns in states like New Mexico and Nevada. Meanwhile, Harris rallies in key areas including Phoenix and Las Vegas.

