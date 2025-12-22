Left Menu

Mumbai's Star-Studded Line-Up: Suryakumar and Dube Gear Up for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube will bolster Mumbai for the last two group matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The tournament starts on January 24, with matches in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. Yashasvi Jaiswal might join on January 29 after recovering from gastritis.

Updated: 22-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:29 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube are set to strengthen Mumbai's squad for the concluding group stage fixtures of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their participation is a boost ahead of matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on January 6 and 8, respectively.

The highly-anticipated domestic 50-over competition kicks off on January 24, spanning venues in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. Yashasvi Jaiswal, currently recovering from gastritis, is poised to join on January 29.

Rohit Sharma, former India captain, has joined the Mumbai squad in Jaipur after the successful T20I series against South Africa. Meanwhile, India is gearing up for ODI and T20I series against New Zealand, set to begin on January 11.

