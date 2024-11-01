White House Faces Scrutiny Over Transcript Alteration
A controversy arose when White House officials altered a transcript of a call in which President Joe Biden criticized Trump supporters. This led to objections from federal stenographers, concerns about protocol breaches, and potential investigations by House Republicans for violating the Presidential Records Act.
- Country:
- United States
White House officials are under fire after altering an official transcript of President Joe Biden's remarks, where he seemingly criticized Donald Trump supporters.
The alteration led to objections from federal stenographers, who claimed this breached protocol. The controversy has prompted House Republicans to consider an investigation into the potential violation of the Presidential Records Act.
President Biden and the White House have since clarified that the comments were aimed at hateful rhetoric by a Trump supporter, not Trump supporters as a whole. The situation has escalated political tensions, with calls for retaining documents related to the transcript's release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
