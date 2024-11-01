Tragedy Strikes in Balochistan: Deadly Blast Targets Police Van
A remote-controlled blast targeted a police van in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing eight, including five schoolchildren and a policeman. The attack, executed with an improvised explosive device hidden in a motorbike, injured 29 others. No group has claimed responsibility, yet ethnic Baloch terrorists and the Taliban are suspected.
At least eight fatalities, comprising schoolchildren and a police officer, resulted from a remote-controlled blast targeting a police vehicle in Balochistan, Pakistan. Twenty-nine more were injured.
The explosion, occurring near a school, utilized an IED concealed in a motorbike. It also damaged police transport and several auto-rickshaws.
No group has claimed responsibility yet, though suspicion falls on Baloch and Taliban terrorists. The blast prompted a call for vigilance and unity from officials against the terror threat.
