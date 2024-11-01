Tragedy Strikes in Balochistan: Deadly Blast Targets Police Van

At least eight fatalities, comprising schoolchildren and a police officer, resulted from a remote-controlled blast targeting a police vehicle in Balochistan, Pakistan. Twenty-nine more were injured.

The explosion, occurring near a school, utilized an IED concealed in a motorbike. It also damaged police transport and several auto-rickshaws.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, though suspicion falls on Baloch and Taliban terrorists. The blast prompted a call for vigilance and unity from officials against the terror threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)