Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Balochistan: Deadly Blast Targets Police Van

A remote-controlled blast targeted a police van in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing eight, including five schoolchildren and a policeman. The attack, executed with an improvised explosive device hidden in a motorbike, injured 29 others. No group has claimed responsibility, yet ethnic Baloch terrorists and the Taliban are suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Balochistan: Deadly Blast Targets Police Van
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least eight fatalities, comprising schoolchildren and a police officer, resulted from a remote-controlled blast targeting a police vehicle in Balochistan, Pakistan. Twenty-nine more were injured.

The explosion, occurring near a school, utilized an IED concealed in a motorbike. It also damaged police transport and several auto-rickshaws.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, though suspicion falls on Baloch and Taliban terrorists. The blast prompted a call for vigilance and unity from officials against the terror threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024