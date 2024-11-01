Odisha's Legislative Plans and Cyclone Triumphs as Assembly Session Looms

Odisha's Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Mahaling, announced that the winter session of the 17th State Assembly is scheduled to commence on November 26 and will continue through December 31. According to Mahaling, the session will begin with the presentation of the first supplementary expenditure statement for the 2024-25 fiscal year on its inaugural day.

The provisional schedule reveals that the assembly has allocated 20 days for official business and set aside five days for discussions on private members' issues. As Odisha prepares for legislative discussions, the state also marks a significant achievement in disaster management.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude for the state's successful handling of Cyclone Dana, which caused upheaval in the region while sparing Odisha from fatalities. The cyclone made landfall near Bhitarkanika with wind speeds of up to 110 km/h. In other news, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has expressed his support for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, praising it as a commendable move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

