Haryana's Future: From History to Developmental Promise

On Haryana's 59th foundation day, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended best wishes to the people, emphasizing a bright future. Highlighting recent BJP achievements and accusations against the Congress, Saini pledged to fulfill election promises. Haryana aims for significant progress under PM Modi’s guidance, securing youth's future and boosting development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:26 IST
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini greeted Haryana's residents on the state's formation day, marking 59 years since its separation from Punjab in 1966. In his message, he extended good wishes and outlined a promising future for the state under the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership.

Highlighting the festival season, Saini extended greetings for Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj after Diwali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated the day, recognizing Haryana's historic contributions to India's development. Saini affirmed Haryana's commitment to a progressive future under Modi's guidance.

Addressing a gathering in Gohana, Saini reiterated the BJP government's dedication to fulfilling election promises and advancing development. With initiatives like providing permanent jobs to youth and implementing Supreme Court decisions, Haryana aims to bolster growth and secure its place in India's vision for empowerment.

