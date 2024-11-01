Haryana's Future: From History to Developmental Promise

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini greeted Haryana's residents on the state's formation day, marking 59 years since its separation from Punjab in 1966. In his message, he extended good wishes and outlined a promising future for the state under the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership.

Highlighting the festival season, Saini extended greetings for Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj after Diwali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated the day, recognizing Haryana's historic contributions to India's development. Saini affirmed Haryana's commitment to a progressive future under Modi's guidance.

Addressing a gathering in Gohana, Saini reiterated the BJP government's dedication to fulfilling election promises and advancing development. With initiatives like providing permanent jobs to youth and implementing Supreme Court decisions, Haryana aims to bolster growth and secure its place in India's vision for empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)